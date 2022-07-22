Akshay Kumar gives marriage advice to Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina on ‘KWK 7’

Koffee With Karan 7’s new episode aired last night starring the entertaining duo Akshay Kumar and South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The pair had riveting conversations about their professional and personal lives and left their fans shocked with their revelations. Many moments from the episode stole the spotlight, but the one very captivating event was when Akshay Kumar gave a hilarious marriage advice to all of the newly married couples of B-town. Indicating mainly to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif.

During the quirky rapid-fire session, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked the Bachan Pandey actor, “What marriage advice would you give to the following newly married actors? To Ranbir Kapoor? response to this the actor offered a single-line suggestion saying, “Happy wife, happy life!”.

Karan further asked about the advice Akshay would love to give to Katrina and Vicky. To this, the Holiday actor who has worked with Katrina in numerous Bollywood movies claimed that he knows her quite well, hence he said, “Katrina, don’t eat his ear off, slowly nibble.” Whereas, to Vicky, Akshay’s message was, “Make her a home gym and you will see her more.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, Vicky and Katrina, on the other hand, got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Koffee with Karan season 7 will also feature guests like Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Tiger Shroff in the upcoming episodes.