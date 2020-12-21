Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a snapshot on Instagram from his upcoming film Atrangi Re, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

In the picture, Akshay poses with a rose in hand in front of the Taj Mahal.

Akshay’s heroine in the Aanand L. Rai directorial, Sara Ali Khan, also shared his look on Instagram and wrote: “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan — Mr Kumar it is. @akshaykumar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara had earlier shared on social media that she feels “privileged, excited and thankful” to be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar.

Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara reportedly plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film.

Sara and Dhanush finished the film’s first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur.