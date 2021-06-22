Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting for Raksha Bandhan, Dedicates Film To Sister Alka
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar announced commencement of his upcoming film “Raksha Bandhan”. The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” co-star Bhumi Pednekar.
Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”
He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.
“Raksha Bandhan” is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, “Atrangi Re” with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.
Akshay Kumar’s list of upcoming films also includes “Sooryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom”, “Prithviraj”, “Bachchan Pandey”, and “Ram Setu”.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says the date June 21 is special to him because this was the day his hit film “Raanjhanaa” had released in 2013.
” Raanjhanaa”, introducing Dhanush in Bollywood, also featured Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.
“June 21 means a lot to me. This day made me courageous! Brave enough to tell the stories which I believed in. Eight years back on the same day ‘Raanjhanaa’ released, and today I started shooting for ‘Raksha Bandhan’! May Mahadev grace this story the way he did ‘Raanjhanaa’,” Rai told IANS.
