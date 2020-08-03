Akshay Kumar announces new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on Rakhi day

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar announced his new film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, and the title of the film celebrates the festival.

The film is titled “Raksha Bandhan” and, sharing the first poster on Instagram, Akshay said he is dedicating the project to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

” Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister,” Akshay wrote.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai will direct the film, and co-present it with Alka Hiranandani. Himanshu Sharma has scripted “Raksha Bandhan”.

“It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,” Akshay added.

According to director Rai, the film is a “special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way”.

Expected to go on the floors next year, “Raksha Bandhan” is scheduled to hit the big screens ?on November 5, 2021.

Akshay is currently also working with Rai in the director’s next release, “Atrangi Re”. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

(With inputs from IANS)