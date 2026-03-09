Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares her egg freezing journey on Instagram

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared her egg freezing journey yesterday on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In the post, she shared two pictures, in the first one she can be seen smiling on a hospital bed, wearing the dress that is given by the hospital when someone gets admitted. The second slide captures her standing in a top with a mini skirt in the bottom.

Akansha says, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY.”

Advertisement

Further she writes about her sufferings during the process as, “the last two weeks were… intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery.”

Additionally she says, “But all i wanna say is – women are BADASSES🩷 .. and how in awe i am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are. The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want😝 Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing ☺️ Happy Women’s Day ❤️.”