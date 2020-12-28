AK Bir’s ‘Antardhwani’ Bags 2 Awards At Dhaka International Film Festival Swapna Pati as Best International Actress, A.K. Bir as Best Asian Director

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed and multiple National Award-Winning Odia director Apurba Kishore Bir’s Hindi film ‘Antardhwani ( Inner Voice )’ has won two International Awards in Cinemaking International Film Festival 2020.

The festival was organized by the Dhaka Festival and the Cinemaking Organization. It was celebrated from 24th December to 26th December in Dhaka of Bangladesh.

Manjurul Islam Megha directed the whole film festival where Masood Mancho and Rasooda Films were the associates with the event.

The film ‘Antardhwani’ became a pride for Odisha as well as for India after being awarded with two awards internationally.

The lead actress Swapna Pati has achieved the best International Actress award and Apurba Kishore Bir has achieved the best Asian Director award for ‘Antardhwani’ in the international festival.

The film was produced by Rajesh Kumar Mohanty and presented by 24 FPS Entertainment. Gourav Paswala, Swapna Pati and Talwinder Singh are in the lead role. Nihar Ranjan Samal designed the music of this movie whereas the editing was done by Aseem Sinha.

In the International Film Festival, there were 400 films from around 70 countries. Only 204 films had been selected to be showcased in the competition which includes 54 films from Bangladesh and 150 films from 54 countries.

‘Antardhwani’ was the inaugural film in the international film festival this year.

Almost 95% of the film was shot in the forests of Uttarakhand where the dense forest has been treated as a metaphor for human psyche. The film was shot in natural lights only.

‘Antardhwani’ was also praised at Cannes International Film 2019, WIND international festival, Guwahati International Festival, Rajasthan International Festival.