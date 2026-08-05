Ajith Kumar’s racing documentary is titled ‘Gladiators’, first look out

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Hyderabad: The documentary featuring the racing endeavours of Ajith Kumar has been announced. It is titled ‘Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges’. The makers have released the first look poster of the documentary.

The documentary is directed by Vijay, who is known for his directorial works including ‘Deivathirumagal’ and ‘Madrasapattinam’.

The project is produced by Shalini Ajithkumar, Ajith’s wife, under the Golden Trophy Film Production banner.

The first look poster of the movie featured Ajith Kumar in his racing gear. As per the poster, the documentary is expected to highlight the actor’s challenges and podium finishes in endurance events alongside drivers like Narain Karthikeyan.

Golden Trophy Film Production banner shared the posters on their X handle.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is set to return to the silver screens with his film ‘Dare Devil’ directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

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The film marks Ajith’s second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Director Adhik Ravichandran unveiled the title by sharing the film’s first-look poster on X. Along with the poster, he celebrated Ajith Kumar’s 34-year journey in cinema and wrote, “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma- #DareDevil is here.”

Ajith Kumar was last seen in ‘Good Bad Ugly,’ directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The action entertainer became one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2025 and marked the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

The film received a strong response from fans for its action, humour, and Ajith’s stylish screen presence, leading the duo to reunite for ‘Dare Devil.’

(Source: ANI)