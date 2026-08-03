Ajith Kumar announces new film ‘Dare Devil,’ Anirudh Ravichander to compose music

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Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar’s fans have a reason to celebrate, as weeks after the success of ‘Good Bad Ugly,’ the makers on Sunday officially announced the title of the actor’s next film as ‘Dare Devil.’

Titled ‘Dare Devil,’ the film marks Ajith’s second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production.

Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Director Adhik Ravichandran unveiled the title by sharing the film’s first-look poster on X. Along with the poster, he celebrated Ajith Kumar’s 34-year journey in cinema and wrote, “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma- #DareDevil is here.”

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The director also thanked Ajith Kumar, producer Shalini Ajith Kumar, and the film’s team for their support. He wrote, “This is going to be very Special Thank you My Sir #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support Thank you Producer #Shalini mam #BraveHeartsProduction @anirudhofficial sir @SureshChandraa sir @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @supremesundar #Subbhunaarayan @itsanuvardhan @kayoas13 @valentino_suren @Donechannel1 @AMBANINSK.”

‘Dare Devil’ will also mark Anirudh Ravichander’s fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar after ‘Vedalam,’ ‘Vivegam,’ and ‘Vidaamuyarchi.’ Over the years, the composer has delivered several popular albums for the actor, with ‘Vedalam’ continuing to remain a fan favourite.

More details about the film, including its cast and release date, are yet to be announced.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in ‘Good Bad Ugly,’ directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The action entertainer became one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2025 and marked the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. The film received a strong response from fans for its action, humour, and Ajith’s stylish screen presence, leading the duo to reunite for ‘Dare Devil.’

(Source: ANI)