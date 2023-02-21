Ajay, Kajol’s daughter Nysa gets brutally trolled for speaking Hindi

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgn, recently attended an event for underprivileged students in Ahmednagar. Now, a short clip of her Hindi speech about the value of education has gone viral on the internet, for which she has brutally trolled.

The star child is seen in the video wearing a simple traditional dress and speaking about the importance of education, but she struggles to speak Hindi.The clip has been shared by several users on social media.

The little speech of nysa devgan about importance of Education pic.twitter.com/MBvX06EZh3 — kamal shekhar (@kamalshekhar3) February 20, 2023

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bhai bharat mein bache Hindi nahi bol pate, wo bhi Hindi movie actors ke. Sharam ki baat hai.” “Videsh bhej ker English to padaliya, per desh mein rahe ker Hindi nhi sikha pae,” wrote another user.

“Listen Nysa first learn to speak Hindi properly. Ho to tum log aadhe angrez, tum logon ko kuch sentiments ka nhi pta, na hi tum log apni dharti se attached ho. Bs shrab peekr partio mein naachna hi tum logon ki shobha hai. Aayi wddi heroine,” read another comment.

This isn’t the first time that Nysa Devgn is getting targeted for her lifestyle, as time and again, we have seen people trolling the actress for partying with her friends in clubs and speculating that she was spoiling herself at such a young age. A few days back, Nysa was spotted with other star kids at Mumbai’s lavish restaurant, where she was seen in a drunken state.