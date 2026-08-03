Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 23

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Mumbai: Ajay Devgn starrer comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 has successfully collected Rs 216.85 crore globally with today’s collection of its release in the theatres. Film collection increases from the last day.

According to Sacnilk, the film Dhamaal 4 has reportedly collected Rs 1.65 crore nett in India on Day 23 across 2,408 shows. On this day it took the total gross collection to Rs 188.62 crore and nett collection to Rs 158.70 crore.

Coming to the overseas collection of the film, it gains Rs 0.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 30.45 crore.

Combining the national and overseas collection, the total worldwide collection from the film stands at Rs 219.07 crore.

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The film recorded overall red occupancy on this day. The total stands at 34.76 percent with morning staying red, afternoon and evening, night staying green.

On the previous day, Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 1.15 crore nett in India.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 22