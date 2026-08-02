Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 22

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Mumbai: Ajay Devgn starrer comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 has successfully collected Rs 216.85 crore globally with today’s collection of its release in the theatres. Film collection increases from the last day.

According to Sacnilk, the film Dhamaal 4 has reportedly collected Rs 1.15 crore nett in India on Day 22 across 2,389 shows. On this day it took the total gross collection to Rs 186.65 crore and nett collection to Rs 157.05 crore.

Coming to the overseas collection of the film, it gains Rs 0.15 crore, taking the total to Rs 30.20 crore.

Combining the national and overseas collection, the total worldwide collection from the film stands at Rs 216.85 crore.

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The film recorded overall red occupancy on this day. The total stands at 18.25 percent with morning staying red, afternoon and evening staying red, night green.

On the previous day, Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 0.90 crore nett in India.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 21