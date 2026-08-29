Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in ‘Drishyam: the conclusion’ first look

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Mumbai: Ajay Devgn reprises the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and last film of the Hindi Drishyam series.

The film, which will mark the conclusion of Vijay and his family’s story, is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

The series will see Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles, with the addition of Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in new capacities.

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The new poster released features Vijay looking stressed out as he is seen against the backdrop of the flashing lights of a police vehicle.

The Abhishek Pathak-directed film chronicles the story of Vijay’s valiant attempt to safeguard his family and the makers have promised another edition full of suspense and extreme tension.