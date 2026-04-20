Ajay Devgn, Kajol wishes daughter Nysa Happy Birthday on Instagram
Bollywood Actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol took to their Instagram account and made a heartwarming post wishing her daughter Nysa Happy Birthday.
Mumbai: Bollywood Actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol took to their Instagram account and made a cute and heartwarming post wishing her daughter Nysa Happy Birthday today.
Kajol shared two pictures in which she stands side hugging her daughter Nysa with a big smile on their faces. They seem to be having a great bond and are wearing Kurta set and saree. Kajol wears a beautiful pink and white combination saree and Nysa wears a yellow kurta set.
Kajol captioned the post as, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me”
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn shares two pictures of his daughter’s childhood. First picture captures Nysa’s candid picture in a party. And second picture shows Kajol and Nysa hugging. In the picture Kajol is wearing something in green and Nysa is seen wearing a pink top.
The post is captioned as, “That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me…. May you forever smile with this much happiness Happy birthday my lil girl @nysadevgan ❤️”
Look at the post here:
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