Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his upcoming film Maidaan will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.

The film is inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963.

“‘Maidaan’ now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021.

#Maidaan2021,” Devgn tweeted along with a poster featuring him and others in a retro look.

While shooting will resume in January 2021, portions of the film have already been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. The unit was to start the final schedule when all filming activity had to be stalled owing to Covid-19.

The primary shooting of the film is already 65 per cent completed and the last schedule will now end by April 2021.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

