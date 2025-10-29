Ajay Devgn and Yo Yo Honey Singh reunite for ‘Jhoom Sharaabi’, promising a “wedding anthem for uncles”

Advertisement

Mumbai: The makers of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ have dropped the second song from the film, and it promises a “wedding anthem for uncles”.

With a perfect blend of desi swag and retro cool groove, ‘Jhoom Sharaabi’ brings Yo Yo Honey Singh’s signature rap that has cranked up the energy level, further setting a mood that will instantly pull everyone to the floor.

Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh’s infectious chemistry has been rekindled, bringing a full-blown celebration twist. Rakul Preet Singh also makes a stunning appearance in the music video.

With Honey Singh taking over the song’s music and rap credits, it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Talking about the song, Honey Singh shared, “Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the wild cousins. Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Ganesh Acharya, who has choreographed multiple dance numbers for Ajay Devgn, added, “Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number, it’s a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet carefree energy that comes out when the uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that vibe. He is smooth, cool and completely in rhythm! Honey’s beats made it even more infectious.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a new song titled ‘Raat Bhar’ was unveiled.

The song is picturised on Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. It is a soulful romantic track that captures the blossoming chemistry between Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) and Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) as he does everything he can to win her heart.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

The trailer opens with Rakul Preet revealing her relationship with Ajay Devgn to her parents. It is followed by a meeting between R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who play the roles of Rakul’s parents in the movie. Madhavan appears to be shocked after meeting Ajay due to the huge age gap between Rakul and her soon-to-be husband.

After being unhappy with Ajay, Madhavan and Gautami decide to plot a strategy to cancel the marriage by introducing Meezaan Jafri into Rakul Preet’s life. The film is expected to be a tussle between love and family. (ANI)