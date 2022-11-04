Aishwarya Rajesh to play lead in Tamil-Hindi bilingual ‘Manik’

Chennai: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, best known for having delivered spectacular performances in critically acclaimed superhits such as ‘Kaaka Muttai’, ‘Kanaa’ and ‘Vada Chennai’, will next play the lead in a Tamil-Hindi bilingual that’s been titled ‘Manik’.

Endemol Shine India, a leading production house, has partnered with Nutmeg Productions to make this film, which will be a psychological thriller.

Aishwarya, who is very popular in South cinema, has already featured in a Hindi movie called ‘Daddy’.

Samrat Chakraborty, who has penned films like ‘Ludo’, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Chhatrasal’ is to direct the film, which will also feature actors Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, Vivek Prasanna, Sai Janani and Svar Kamble in supporting roles.

“The psychological thriller genre is currently hot in India and we are seeing a huge audience base for this kind of cinema that engages the viewer from start to finish. We are delighted to bring ‘Manik’ to the audience with its gripping plot brought to life by the stellar star cast under the fantastic direction of the very talented Samrat. Can’t wait for the world to see this film,” said Endemol Shine India CEO Rishi Negi.

“We are delighted to partner Endemol Shine India for our second film. When Samrat narrated the story, we were extremely excited about the project. With the talented and award winning actress Aishwarya Rajesh on board, the project has all the makings of an exciting film which we are looking forward to bring to the audience,” said Nutmeg Productions Co-Founder Varun Tripuraneni.

Shooting for the film will begin in Nainital this month. The film is set to release in 2023.