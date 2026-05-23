Aishwarya Rai rules Cannes with two stunning red carpet looks

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Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again became one of the biggest highlights of the Cannes Film Festival as she impressed fans with two completely different yet equally glamorous red carpet appearances at the 79th edition of the global event.

For her first look, Aishwarya chose a dramatic sapphire-blue couture gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The shimmering outfit, titled Luminara, was inspired by the idea of “light in motion” and featured sculpted metallic detailing, crystal work, and a futuristic silhouette. She paired the look with sparkling sapphire and diamond jewellery, soft makeup, and loose, wavy hair, creating a striking red carpet moment.

Her appearance also put an end to rumours about her absence from Cannes this year. Fans had earlier noticed that Aishwarya’s posters were missing from L’Oréal Paris branding at Hotel Martinez, leading to speculation online. However, the actress quickly silenced all rumours with her grand entry at the festival.

Just when fans thought one iconic look was enough, Aishwarya returned with a second appearance that showcased a softer and more elegant side of her style. The actress wore a blush-pink couture gown featuring detailed Swarovski crystal floral embroidery, a flowing cape, and a dramatic long train. The romantic outfit was paired with subtle jewellery, glowing makeup, and classic Hollywood-style hair.

Fashion critics and social media users praised both appearances, with many calling Cannes 2026 “Aishwarya Rai’s year.” While her blue gown reflected bold and futuristic fashion, the blush-pink couture look highlighted timeless elegance and grace.

Photos and videos of both looks quickly went viral online, with fans once again referring to Aishwarya as the “Queen of Cannes.” A regular at the festival for over two decades, the actress continues to remain one of India’s biggest global fashion icons on the international stage.

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