Aishwarya Rai remembers her “guardian angel” late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note, expressing love and gratitude for her father, the late Krishnaraj Rai.

Days after Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, turned 14, the actor dedicated the post to her late father and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa. Our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14.”

In her post, Aishwarya also shared old pictures of herself with her father, who could be seen holding onto a younger Aaradhya. In another moment, the mother and daughter were seen offering silent prayers, remembering their “dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa.”

Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and has, time and again, honoured him through social media posts.

Earlier this month, Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated her 14th birthday.

Her superstar grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, also showered her with love and blessings.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, “Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya.. the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest.. we pray the same.. And today be the dawn of the loved one’s birth .. all blessings.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

In the meantime, Aishwarya recently attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the event, the actor reflected on the teachings and principles of Sri Satya Sai Baba.

“Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D’s. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination,” she said.

Besides the Bollywood actor, the centenary celebrations also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy in attendance.