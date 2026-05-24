Aishwarya Rai ends Cannes on a high with dramatic white power suit

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Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrapped up her Cannes 2026 appearances in style with a bold and glamorous third look at the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

After impressing fans earlier with a futuristic blue Amit Aggarwal gown and a dreamy blush-pink couture outfit, the actress surprised everyone by choosing a completely different look for her final appearance — a dramatic white feathered power suit by designer Cheney Chan.

The pearl-white outfit featured a structured trouser suit with silver sequin embroidery, lace detailing, and oversized feather accents around the shoulders and sleeves. The look combined old-Hollywood glamour with modern high-fashion styling, making Aishwarya stand out once again on the Cannes red carpet.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya completed the look with soft, smoky eye makeup, glossy lips, and voluminous, curled hair. Unlike her previous dramatic gowns, the power suit gave off a more confident, edgy vibe while still keeping the signature Cannes glamour intact.

Fashion critics and social media users praised the actress for experimenting with different styles throughout the festival. Many online called her final appearance “unexpected but iconic,” while fashion page Diet Sabya described her as the “saviour of Cannes glamour.”

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Photos and videos from the closing ceremony quickly went viral, with fans once again calling Aishwarya the “Queen of Cannes.” Her three completely different looks — futuristic blue, romantic pink, and bold white — became some of the most talked-about fashion moments from Cannes 2026.

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Also Read: Aishwarya Rai rules Cannes with two stunning red carpet looks