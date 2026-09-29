Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings classic glamour to Paris Fashion Week 2026

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New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as stunning as ever as she walked the ramp for L’Oral Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2026.

The actress went with an all-black ensemble – complete with a velvet gown made with fringe detailing. She paired it with a cape made with crystals, giving a touch of glam to the otherwise classic look.

Her red hair contrasted with her all-black look, while a daring headpiece and red lips finished off her look.

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Held at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop, Aishwarya joined other international faces of L’Oral Paris at the show like the supermodel Kendall Jenner, actress Eva Longoria, popular actor duo of Celine Dion and Simone Ashley.

The star was seen striking her iconic Namastey pose along with flying kisses on the ramp. Fans are once again starstruck by Aishwarya’s beauty.

Aishwarya’s latest outing was a blend of red carpet glamour and a runway dramatic look, all of it, at the end of the day, revolving around her fashion statement in Paris.