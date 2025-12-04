Ahan Shetty wraps up ‘Border 2’

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty has finished shooting for ‘Border 2’, which also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan.

On Wednesday, Ahan took to Instagram and penned a note, sharing his experience working on the film.

“That’s a wrap on Border 2. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists Ive had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family. This film is more than just a film… It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, Border 2… this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind,” he posted.

Ahan also shared several BTS pictures from the sets.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films.The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India’s soldiers. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

‘Border 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It will be released in theatres on January 23 next year.

(Source: ANI)