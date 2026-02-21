Ahaan Panday steps into the beauty spotlight as Tira’s new brand ambassador

Advertisement

Ahaan Panday has been announced as the brand ambassador of Tira Beauty, stepping into the beauty and grooming space with a fresh and modern message.

The partnership reflects how beauty brands in India are changing. Tira’s new campaign focuses on self-care, confidence, and personal choice, showing that grooming is for everyone, not limited by gender. By signing Ahaan Panday, the brand aims to connect with young audiences who see skincare and grooming as part of daily life.

In the campaign visuals, Ahaan is seen in a clean, minimal look that highlights natural style and comfort. The messaging keeps things simple – beauty is about feeling good in your own skin, not following fixed rules.

The move has drawn attention as male ambassadors are still rare in India’s beauty industry. With men’s grooming becoming more popular, Tira’s decision signals a growing shift in how beauty is being marketed.

With this association, Ahaan Panday continues to expand his presence beyond films into fashion and lifestyle spaces.

