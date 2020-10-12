Shweta Agarwal
Aditya Narayan to marry girlfriend Shweta Agarwal?

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, the Indian Idol host and son of Bollywood singer Udit Narayan is reportedly going to get married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

During Indian Idol it was rumoured that Aditya would marry singer Neha Kakkar. However, recently Neha ruled out the rumour by making her relationship with Rohatpreet Instagram official and hinting at her wedding date.

As per reports, Aditya met Shweta on the sets of their film Shaapit ten years ago and they have been dating since then. Shweta Agarwal had played the leading lady opposite Aditya Narayan in this horror film.

