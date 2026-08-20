Aditya Dhar teases Yami Gautam over her ‘Daayan’ role in Nayyi Navelli

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Mumbai: While actor Yami Gautam will be starring in fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli the film has already been a cause of a funny exchange between the actor and her husband- filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

This happens after Yami shared the film announcement poster and the first look on her social media and Aditya Dhar on his social media pulled Yami’s leg by asking her, So this is what I married into! To this Yami shot back playfully at the writer saahab stating why don’t you yourself try to write some and just wait for the film to release instead.

The first look at the film shows two contrasting looks of Yami – bride and an ethereal, witchy look.

It depicts a seemingly perfect bride, who transforms a rowdy house in Meerut into a happy home, but her brother-in-law can’t get past the fact that she might actually be a daayan.

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Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The film is all set to release in the theaters in October 16, 2026.

This will also be Yami’s comeback to the big screen as a female lead after her brief appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was helmed by Aditya Dhar.