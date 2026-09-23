Aditya Dhar gets emotional as wifey Yami Gautam wins National Award, video goes viral

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Gujarat: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam received her first National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat yesterday.

A video of her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar is doing rounds on internet as he was seen getting emotional watching Yami receive her award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The heartwarming moment has also caught fans’ attention, with many unable to get enough of Aditya’s emotional reaction. Social media users are calling the couple “couple goals.”

As per reports, Article 370 also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction, making it a memorable night for the team.

Aditya Dhar, who co-produced and co-wrote the film, was present at the ceremony alongside Yami.

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Speaking after her win, Yami said the National Award was the “biggest validation” an artist can receive and that she was still trying to take in the moment.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kevadia, Gujarat: Actress Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for the film ‘Article 370′ at the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony. (Source: President of India/ social media) pic.twitter.com/7hwVi6XOTK — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026