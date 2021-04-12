Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Her First Look In ‘Maha Samudram’

By WCE 9
aditi rao hydari look in mahasamudram
Pic Credit:IANS

Hyderabad: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday revealed her first look in the upcoming Telugu film “Maha Samudram”. The actress plays the character of Maha in the bilingual film.

Introducing her character, which looked like a simple yet emotionally strong woman, Aditi’s looks teary-eyed into the oblivion. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu.

The actress wrote on her Instagram: “Meet #Maha….on her journey of #ImmeasurableLove #Mahasamudram”

The Ajay Bhupati directorial also stars Sharwanand, and will see actor Siddharth coming back to Telugu films after almost four years. Siddharth’s last outing in the Telugu industry was 2017 film “Gruham”.

Aditi was recently seen in the OTT film “The Girl On The Train”. She will next be seen in the anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”, and the Tamil film “Hey Sinamika”, besides “Maha Samundram”.

(IANS)

