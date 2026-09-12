Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai’s ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ first look out, teaser to release on this date

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Mumbai: The first look of romantic musical ‘Main Na Raha Mera’, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, has been unveiled. The film marks Rai’s debut as an actor and is set to explore love, heartbreak and ego.

The first motion poster opens with the question, “Kya guroor ishq se bada ho sakta hai?” and introduces the central idea of the film.

‘Main Na Raha Mera’ follows Raj, a man whose idea of love has been shaped by romantic films of the 1990s. After losing Simran to one-sided love, Raj meets her again after 12 years. The story follows his struggle between his feelings for her and the pain he has carried for years.

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Talking about the film and his experience of making it, Adhyayan Suman, as per a release, said, “Main Na Raha Mera is an incredibly special film and deeply close to my heart. Sometimes, the making of a film becomes a story in itself! This journey of 3 years that we have lived while creating as a team, has changed all of us.”

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Divita Rai, who makes her acting debut with the film, spoke about what attracted her to the story. She said, “My character experiences emotions that are layered, some beautiful and some really difficult, and discovering that space as an actor has been really special. I hope audiences connect with the character’s journey and see something of their own emotions in it.”

The film has been created by Adhyayan Suman, produced by Dharmesh Sangani and directed by Amit Kasaria. The music has been composed by Rahul Nair, while Shubham Srivastav has edited the film.

The teaser of ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ will be unveiled on September 16.

(Source: ANI)