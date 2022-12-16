Actress Rakul Preet summoned by ED in drug-related case

The ED on Friday summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh in connection with a four-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case.

Image credit- IANS

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned, on December 19, actress Rakul Preet Singh in connection with a four-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case.

Her statement was recorded by the ED in this connection last year too.

“The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter,” a source said.

The anti-money-laundering agency has been probing this drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years after a high-end drugs cartel, supplying LSD and MDMA, and other narcotics were busted in 2017 by Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department.

The present case was lodged by the ED on the basis of that matter after it found that the money of that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

