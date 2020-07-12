Rachel White
Actress Rachel White(Photo: IANS)

Actress Rachel White tests Covid-19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Actress Rachel White has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Rachel took to Twitter and confirmed that she has contracted the deadly virus and and is home-quarantined now.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery,” Rachel tweeted.

Wishing her speedy recovery, netizens asked her to take proper care of herself.

A user commented: “Don’t take stress. You will be fine soon.”

Another one wrote: “Get well soon. Take proper precautions.”

Rachel is known for her roles in films “Ungli” and “Har Har Byomkesh”.

On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher test COVID-19 positive

Nation

Abhishek Covid Positive Whereas Jaya, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Bachchan Test Negative

Nation

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.