Actress Parineeti chopra shares Thailand vacation pictures on Instagram

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New Delhi: Actress Parineeti chopra shares beautifully captured vacation pictures with husband, Raghav Chadha on Instagram today.

Parineeti has uploaded 12 pictures in her Instagram post, the first slide has her and Raghav standing together and it can also be seen that the day is sunny and they are holding a yellow drink in their hands. She then shares pictures of Thailand which she herself captured, such as market, snacks, fruits, and some decorations. After few slides, a picture comes up in which she stands in the middle partnered with two people, husband and mother.

The next slide, she holds ice cream dessert with peanuts at the top. Next, a yellow and green coloured taxi captured in a bright day. And then comes wedding decoration picture. She then adds another picture with husband in an amazing multi-coloured cordset and her husband wearing Shervani with a white bottom. In the last two slides, picture of a pond and beach has been uploaded.

She captioned it as “In the land of mango sticky rice, without a single photo of mango sticky rice. JK some chill time in chinatown, followed by a divine family wedding. Double win. 🏖️☀️ 🕉️”

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)