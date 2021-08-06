Actress Nandita Dutta arrested for running alleged porn racket in Kolkata; police finding connection with Raj Kundra case

By KalingaTV Bureau
nandita dutta arrested
Image credit- timesofindia

Thirty-year-old model cum actress, Nandita Dutta was arrested along with an associate Mainak Ghosh in connection with porn racket. The duo allegedly was forcing young models into pornography either by threatening them or making false promises of a “break” in OTT platforms.

Nandita is popularly known by her screen name “Nancy Bhabhi” in semi-porn contents. The accused were nabbed from their homes in Dum Dum and Naktala singly.

The culprits came to police’s scanner after two young models lodged a complaint against them at New Town police station on July 26. In the FIR one of the girls mentioned how she was forced to participate in a nude video at a Ballygunge Studio. Same way, her friend was forced to shoot an adult video at a New Town hotel by the same group.

Last week, a separate but similar complaint was made against a photographer and a make-up artist, after which Bidhannagar police busted a porn racket in New Town and Salt Lake. Therefore, the police are looking into the possibilities of whether these porn rackets have any connection with the much-hyped Raj Kundra pornography case.

Nandita Dutta and Mainak Ghosh were then sent to police custody for a week after being produced before the Barasat court.

