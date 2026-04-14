Actress Bhumi Pednekar Participates in Spiritual Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

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Rishikesh: Many people have their own version of a “place of peace”. For actor Bhumi Pednekkar, that place is Rishikesh.

Bhumi recently visited Rishikesh, and she could not be happier. From performing Ganga aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram to meeting Chidanand Saraswati, she made many special memories that she will always cherish.

Sharing her experience spending surreal time amidst the Ganga ghaats, Bhumi wrote on Instagram. “Wasn’t even supposed to be here. Dehradun had called me for an event, but Rishikesh called me louder. My first time at the Ganga was to say goodbye to my father. And then, to shoot for my 1st film, And maybe that’s why this place never feels like just a place. It feels like a conversation I keep returning to. Healing isn’t linear. Sometimes it looks like an unplanned detour at 6am to a river that already knows your name. So blessed.”

Speaking of Bhumi’s work front, she has been doing amazingly well. Last year, her performance in Netflix’s ‘The Royals’ was widely appreciated.

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She also garnered praise for her role in web series titled Daldal, a thriller drama where she plays DCP Rita Ferreira.

Reportedly, her film with actor Imran Khan is also in the works. The project will mark Imran’s return to acting after almost a decade.

(ANI)