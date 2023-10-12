Actress Ashnoor Kaur buys new house in Mumbai, shares glimpses from ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony

After achieving an impressive 94 percent in her 12th grade examinations, Indian television actress Ashnoor Kaur continues to reach new milestones in her life. Last year, on her 19th birthday, she treated herself to a luxurious BMW.

Now in recent news, Ashnoor Kaur has achieved another remarkable feat by moving into her beautiful new home. The actress recently took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures from the ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony.

Earlier this month, Ashnoor Kaur had offered a sneak peek into the construction of her new residence in Mumbai. On October 11, she even delighted her fans by sharing the interior pictures of her gorgeous Mumbai abode.

The ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony commenced with a traditional ‘Ardas.’ The ceremony was attended by her family members and close ones. The celebration continued as they danced to Sukhbir’s tunes in their new high-rise home.

Along with the post, Ashnoor Kaur wrote a caption that read, “We but a house but, it takes family to make it home. With prayers, dance & laughter, we enter our new abode.” Take a look at her post here:

Ashoor Kaur began her career in the entertainment industry at the mere age of five. Her career kick started after she took on a significant role in the 2009 series, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani.’ Subsequently in 2010, she portrayed the character of Panna in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya.’ She also played the lead role in ‘Patiala Babes.’

Ashnoor Kaur has also been a part of well-known shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,’ ‘CID’, ‘Devon ke Dev Mahadev,’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Mahabharat,’ and many others.

