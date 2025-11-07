Advertisement

Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with a baby boy. The actors Katrina And Vicky have shared the happy news on their Instagram handle with a beautiful card.

The actors shared a card with an image of a teddy on a blue cradle saying, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 Katrina & Vicky”

On September 23, 2025 Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their social media handle, Instagram to confirm the news of their pregnancy. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the post with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

They also shared a picture of their hands holding onto a black-and-white snap from what appears to be Katrina’s maternity photoshoot. Vicky could be seen caressing Katrina’s baby bump as the two shared an adorable candid moment.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Over the past few days, a lot of anticipation had been making buzz surrounding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. The actor’s absence from public appearances added fuel to the speculations.

Katrina and Vicky, got married in December 2021 in a dreamy ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

