Actor Vihaan Samat shares heartfelt note and pics with late mother on Instagram

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Vihaan Samat has shared a note and throwback pictures through which he reflected about his mother’s presence and influence in his life on Instagram

He has shared around 18 pictures of him and his mother. There are some single pictures of her mother. One of those pictures involves him being in her womb, pregnancy photo. She is wearing a beautiful white outfit in that. The pictures that he has uploaded on his Instagram account does not have any fixed timeline.

He has written a long and beautiful note which is dedicated to her late mother.

The note reads, “It’s been more than a month, and I still can’t find the right words to express how much I miss you.”

“Thank you for raising me and teaching me everything I know. I am the man I am today because you sacrificed everything to pour your being into me. I can only hope to keep you alive through the things you were passionate about: plants, dance, Yoga, Instagram, food, your countless diaries, the health of my hair, the power of the introverted, the power of investing, Taylor Swift, fashion and elegance, and my wellbeing. I will never forget how excited you would get when someone would recognize me in public, or when you’d go to a plant nursery, or when anyone would get you a ridiculous amount of chocolates from abroad.”

Advertisement

“Sometimes I still don’t quite understand how your room can be empty. How the house I grew up in for decades can be so quiet. I remember how you’d stop at nothing, not even debilitating sickness to try and feed me. I will never forget how brave you were. If I’m able to face the toughest questions in life with even half of the courage you had, I’d consider myself a lucky man. You’re the toughest woman I’ve ever seen and the world needs to know it.”

“Goodbye my best friend, my harshest critic, my guidance. I am and will always be Vanita Samat’s son first, and Vihaan second. I love you.”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vihaan Samat (@vihaansamat)