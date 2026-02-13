Actor Sunny Deol attends Border 2 success press conference, credits late father

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol attended Border 2 success press conference and credited his late father Dharmendra for his successful career on Thursday.

In the press conference, Deol expressed gratitude to his fans for showing him so much love and support and also playing a key role in making the Border 2 film a huge success.

Apart from that, when the actor was reportedly asked about the secret of his two back to back hit films, he stated that it’s all because of God’s and my father’s blessings for where I stand now.

Border 2, released on January 23, which is a sequel of the 1997 blockbuster film Border by J.P. Dutta is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film has been praised for its emotional depth, patriotism, impactful dialogues and performances.

‘Border 2’ is directed by Anurag Singh, and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The movie features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana playing supporting roles.

