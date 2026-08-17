Actor Somy Ali supports Govinda amid controversy with wife Sunita Ahuja

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Mumbai: Amid ongoing controversy over actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, actress Somy Ali has backed the Coolie No 1 star.

As per reports, Somy has been a friend of Govinda and has also worked with him, and has recently posted some throwback pictures on social media along with a message.

Somy said, “Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry.”

She claimed she felt the need to step up for him, at a time when people decided to keep quiet.

The actress also had something to say to those who were bothered with Govinda sharing the frame with his much younger counterpart Komal.

According to Somy, age should not factor into the opportunities of an actor, and that the expiry date on talent has to stop.

There was no reason that an actor should face such consequences from the film industry just because their co-star was younger than them, she added.

Govinda and Sunita are already embroiled in a rather ugly war on the lines of their troubled married relationship.

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Everything that transpired was sparked off during the promotion of Govinda’s much-anticipated film.

When Sunita saw her husband pose and even dance with a girl named Komal on stage, whom he was even rumored to have had a fling with last year and is of an age considerably lower than the talented performer, she raised concerns and also passed comments on her beauty.

Later, Govinda retaliated against his wife by stating that she was unnecessarily sabotaging his career.

Somy’s support has now entered into the midst of this escalating tiff and from the context, her words seemed aimed at backing Govinda’s professional pursuits.

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