Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Abhilipsa Mohanty
Image Credit: [email protected]

Mumbai: Gully Boy starrer Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for novel corona virus. He is currently living under home quarantine.

Actor Took a Instagram story on late Sunday night to share the news with his fans .

“Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home,” Chaturvedi wrote.

“Being positive and tackling this head on,” he added.

Image Credit: Instagram @siddhantchaturvedi

The 27-year-old actor returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Chaturvedi will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra’s untitled project and the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli.

