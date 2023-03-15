Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Actor Sameer Khakhar, the ‘Khopdi’ of teleserial ‘Nukkad’ dies at 70

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, passed away.

Entertainment
Sameer khakhar dies
Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Veteran theatre, television and film actor Sameer Khakhar – who is remembered for his rib-tickler performance as ‘Khopdi’ in the teleserial ‘Nukkad’ passed away here on Wednesday. He was 70.

A family member said that Khakhar was ailing for long and succumbed to multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Borivali suburb early today.

His funeral is scheduled later today at the Vaziranaka Crematorium in Borivali west.

Blessed with a roly-poly personality, large eyes on a roundish face, Khakhar is best known for his role of a drunkard in the popular comedy-serial, ‘Nukkad’ directed by Kundan Shah-Saeed Mirza that was telecast on Doordarshan in 1986-1987.

He also played big and small roles in over 40 Bollywood films, Gujarati theatre plays, half a dozen teleserials including ‘Naya Nukkad’ and the latest a web-series ‘Sunflower’ (2021), working with the top directors and actors of the day.

