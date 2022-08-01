Actor Salman Khan Gets Arms Licence Amid Death Threats

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms licence after he applied for it for self-protection following threat letters, Mumbai Police informed.

He recently got a death threat in early June, just days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

The actor had visited the Mumbai Police headquarters late last month to meet with top cop Vivek Phansalkar for a gun licence. He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said.

Salman Khan has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since the threats.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s death threat to Salman Khan was linked to the black buck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused.