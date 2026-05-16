Actor Ram Pothineni turns director for his next film, first-look poster out

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Hyderabad: Actor Ram Pothineni, who has ruled the big screens with his acting, is now set to become the director for his next film tentatively titled ‘RAPO 23’. The actor has also revealed the first look poster of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Pothineni announced his debut directorial venture while introducing his character poster for the movie. The actor is expected to play the role of a character named Veera in this psychological thriller film.

The film is produced by Krishna Pothineni under the banner of RAPO Cinematics. The movie is expected to release in theatres in December 2026.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “An exciting journey begins with all your love & blessings. Introducing ‘VEERA’ in RAPO23. Genre: Psychological Action Thriller. Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni

A @rapocinematics Production. December 2026 Release.”

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According to Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s shooting is scheduled to begin in June.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in the film ‘Andhra King Taluka’, which was directed by Mahesh Babu and also starred Upendra in the lead role.

The movie tells the story of a fan inspired by a superstar played by the Kannada actor Upendra. The movie also starred Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

The cinematography of the film was handled by Siddhartha Nuni, while the editing was done by A. Sreekar Prasad. It was released in 2025.

(ANI)