Actor Ram Charan, daughter mobbed outside hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan and his daughter got mobbed on their way to meet wife Upasana and the two new born baby boy and a baby girl at Apollo hospital in Hyderabad.

The couple has recently been blessed with twins and soon after the good news was revealed fans in huge number gathered outside the hospital.

Following which an incident took place when Ram Charan arrived at the spot for the moment of happiness which turned into a serious security concern as the actor and his 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara got mobbed outside the hospital.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet raising concerns over actor’s privacy and security as the fans were out of control and making it very difficult for the famous personality to even walk there.

Ram Charan Has little Girl in His Hands And Still People Behaving Like Monsters …. What Kind Of Shitty Behaviour is This !!!! And Then , some Fan will get Killed in The Crowd …. And They Will put Allegations On RAM CHARAN …. And Then Play Victim’s Card like He was Too… pic.twitter.com/indAi4kyIc — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) February 2, 2026