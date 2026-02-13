Actor Ram Charan And Wife Named Their Twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi

Advertisement

The veteran actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela have named their newborn twins Shivram and Anveera Devi. The couple formally introduced the babies during a traditional Naamkaran ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

The twins a boy and a girl were born on January 31. The naming ceremony was conducted in accordance with customary rituals, reflecting the family’s spiritual and cultural traditions. Speaking about the process, Ram Charan described the decision as deeply personal and spiritually significant, adding that the parents played an important role in finalizing the names.

“In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” he said.

Soon after the twins’ birth, the couple shared a joint statement on social media announcing the news and expressing gratitude for the support they received from fans and well-wishers. The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from across the country.

Days later, Upasana shared a video offering insight into the spiritual and astrological preparations surrounding the twins’ arrival. The video featured astrologer Mahesh Bang, who stated that January 31, from 11:30 PM onwards, was identified as an auspicious time.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who were married in Hyderabad in 2012, earlier welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.