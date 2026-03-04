Actor Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer, reveals through Instagram post

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Rajshri Deshpande has revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) which is a grade 1 Breast cancer today.

Rajshri has also uploaded her picture in which she is seen on a hospital bed, wearing clothes that are given to people when admitted in a hospital. In the picture she is seen smiling and giving a gesture by holding up the index and middle fingers to form a V shape, with the palm facing outward which is taken as a symbol of peace, freedom, and positivity.

Rajshri captioned the post as, “As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know.”

“We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world.”

she adds, “Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim (@kokilabenhospital ) his expertise and care made this journey far gentler.”

lastly the post reads, “Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”

Rajshri Deshpande, a 43-year-old dedicated actor and social worker. She did her debut in 2012 with the film ‘Talaash’ and has also been featured in films such as ‘Manto’, ‘The Sky is Pink’, ‘Joram’, a netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ because of which she gained widespread recognition in public and ‘Trial by Fire’.

