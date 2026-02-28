Actor Rajpal Yadav launches Youtube channel, marks new beginning

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he announced his debut in the digital universe with the launch of Youtube channel that marks new beginning of his career today.

Actor Rajpal Yadav uploaded a video on his Intragram account and captioned it as, “Nayi Shuruat, Naya Safar. Abhi subscribe kariye mere YouTube channel pe 🙏❤️.” The caption if translated in English reads, “New beginning, new journey. Subscribe to my Youtube Channel now.”

In the video the actor says, Hey friends, this is me your Rajpal and I’m feeling very happy to announce that I am going to start something new for which I was preparing from many days. Now the day has come, I seek everyone’s blessings as I have started my own Youtube channel from today which is named as Rajpal Naurang Yadav. The mission to open this channel is to equally entertain all age types may it be a child, youngster or an elderly. At the end he says this channel is yours, enjoy to your fullest. Share, subscribe to as many as possible.

This announcement comes after suffering from check bounce case that even led him to Tihar Jail, New Delhi. However now things are under control and the actor has been granted bail in the case.

