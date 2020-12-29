Actor Rajinikanth Not To Enter Or Launch Political Party Due To Health Reason

Bhubaneswar: In an anti-climax to his much expected political plunge, actor Rajinikanth announced on Tuesday that he will not be entering or launching any political parties citing his health condition and apologised for his decision.

In a three page letter posted on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said despite severe precautions taken at the shooting of “Annatthe” movie four persons tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor said while he tested negative for coronavirus, his blood pressure fluctuated and hence was hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure will affect his transplanted kidney.

He said the movie shooting got postponed resulting in the loss of crores of rupees and jobs for many.

“All because of my health condition. I am looking at this as a warning given to me by the God,” Rajinikanth said.

The actor also said it is not possible to bring out an uprising amongst the people campaigning via social media after floating a party.

“I have to address public meetings, meet lakhs of people,” he said.

According to him, even in a group of 120 persons (movie shooting team) he was in hospital for three days owing to some people testing positive for coronavirus. And now there is a new virus mutant.

Rajinikanth said as he is taking immunosuppressants, anti-coronavirus vaccine may not be effective and if his health gets affected his fellow political passengers might face various problems.

“Hence with much regret I am saying that I am not in a position to start political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this,” Rajinikanth said.

The actor said without entering politics he will serve the people.

The 70-year-old actor was expected to launch his political party on December 31 ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad with ‘severe hypertension and exhaustion’ over the weekend. He was discharged two days ago and was advised a week’s rest by doctors.

This announcement of the actor has caused a uproar among fans who were excepting his political debut.

(inputs from ians)