Actor-Politician Vijay’s wife Sankgeetha files for Divorce in Chennai

Chennai: Sankgeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay, has filed a petition seeking divorce before a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.

The couple, who have been married since 1999, are now facing legal proceedings after Sankgeetha moved the court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The matter is expected to be heard in April.

In her petition, Sankgeetha has alleged that the marriage has “irretrievably broken down.” She has accused Vijay of maintaining an extra-marital relationship with an actress and of subjecting her to persistent mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion. She stated that if necessary, she may implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

According to the plea, she has requested that the court conduct the proceedings in camera to protect the privacy of all parties involved. She has also sought interim relief to restrain social media platforms, YouTube channels, Facebook pages, and other print and digital media outlets from publishing or discussing details related to the proceedings, citing concerns of further humiliation and mental distress for herself and their family.

The petition further alleges that since 2021, Vijay has emotionally withdrawn from the marriage, treated her with verbal disdain, and subjected her to what she describes as “constructive desertion,” forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. She also claimed that his continued public association with the actress has caused emotional distress and embarrassment to their children among peers and on social media.

Sankgeetha has stated that, in order to avoid unnecessary publicity and safeguard the reputation of those involved, she is not disclosing the name of the actress at this stage.