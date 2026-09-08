Actor Nora Fatehi faces defamation case by aviation company

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Mumbai: Actor Nora Fatehi of Bollywood is dealing with a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit which was filed by the aviation company Dunes Aviation in a Gandhinagar court. The company alleges that Nora of saying “derogatory and reckless statement” about their chartered jet via social media.

This row was said to have started when the model traveled from Mumbai to Jaipur on December,25 205 on a Cessna Citation CJ2 Aircraft. She claimed to have filmed video from inside and posted it on her Instagram with the name as the “miniature”, the “toy airplane”, “lego airplane”

Dunes Aviation alleged that Fatehi had not verified the statements or any technical background to the comments and that this had led to booking cancellations, a 15-20 per cent loss of business, damage to reputation and an aggravated effect due to the number of people who follow her online.

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The airline has consistently claimed that the aircraft was indeed suitable for the trip and certified airworthy by DGCA and being operated within limits of an existing NSOP.

In addition to 3 crore rupees in damages, Dunes Aviation wants the court to direct the removal of the social-media post and a public clarification from Fatehi.

The matter is slated to be heard by Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal on 25 September.