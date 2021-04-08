Actor Nagma Tests Positive For Covid Days After Receiving First Dose Of Vaccine

By WCE 1

Mumbai: Actor turned politician has tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving the first dose of the vaccine and is currently under home quarantine.

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 2 April.


The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

Nagma had taken her first jab on the first week of April. She had earlier shared that soon after her first dose, she got fever, cough and cold. Nagma tweeted, “Have taken my first dose of Covid Vaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough, eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation.”

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Talks About Being An Ultranationalist

Entertainment

Diana Penty Reveals ‘Cool’ Trick To Deal With Lockdown, Curfews

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian West Officially Becomes A Billionaire

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Katrina Kaif Tests Covid-19 Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.