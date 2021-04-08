Mumbai: Actor turned politician has tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving the first dose of the vaccine and is currently under home quarantine.

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 2 April.

Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe ! — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) April 7, 2021



The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

Nagma had taken her first jab on the first week of April. She had earlier shared that soon after her first dose, she got fever, cough and cold. Nagma tweeted, “Have taken my first dose of Covid Vaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough, eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation.”