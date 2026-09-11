Actor Krithi Shetty offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

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Tirupati: Actress Krithi Shetty visited the revered Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala and offered prayers.

Krithi Shetty, primarily known for her work in Telugu cinema, arrived at the hill shrine and participated in the temple rituals. Besides seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, she also spent time at the temple premises.

The actress’s visit drew the attention of devotees and visitors at Tirumala. She briefly interacted with the media and even clicked pictures with fans. Shetty also posed for the media, smiling as she stood against the temple in the background.

For the visit, Krithi chose a simple attire, dressed in a dark blue suit which she paired with minimal jewellery.

The actor also shared a selfie of herself as she was headed to the temple.

The visit took place at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres.

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The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year. Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule.

The Suprabhata Seva is among the early-morning rituals at the temple. The seva marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan.

On the work front, Krithi Shetty will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming directorial ‘January 12 Vidudala’.

It also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Keerthy Suresh.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.

(Source: ANI)